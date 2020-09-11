Worker injury at SRS Saltstone Disposal Unit led to 15-day pause, review

A worker at one of the Savannah River Site's future Saltstone Disposal Units was hit by a forklift and hurt last month, leading to a 15-day work stoppage, investigation and additional oversight from Savannah River Remediation.

The worker, a subcontractor employee, was hit Aug. 10 while doing "sand blasting activities" inside the under-construction Saltstone Disposal Unit 7, according to a Savannah River Remediation spokesperson.

Amentum-led Savannah River Remediation oversees the SDU ventures.

The person suffered minor injuries, the spokesperson continued, and ultimately returned to work the same day.

An Aug. 14 report from the independent Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board, tasked with monitoring installations like the Savannah River Site, said the worker was hit in the leg and had been pinned against a piece of equipment.

The mammoth Saltstone Disposal Unit 7 — 43 feet tall and 375 feet wide — is one of several tanks at the Savannah River Site designed to permanently hold millions of gallons of processed nuclear waste.

SRS, about 30 minutes south of Aiken, is home to more than 30 million gallons of radioactive waste. The waste, stored at what is known as the tank farms, has been described as South Carolina's single largest environmental threat.

The outer shell of Saltstone Disposal Unit 7 was completed in December 2019.

Work on the disposal unit was suspended earlier this year, as well, when the Savannah River Site and its contractors dialed back and pivoted to essential mission-critical activities amid the mounting coronavirus crisis.

At the time, months ago, officials said Saltstone Disposal Unit 7 was on track to meet a spring 2022 operations goal.