Woodside Plantation Country Club now called Woodside Country Club

Woodside Plantation Country Club on Aiken’s Southside has changed its name to Woodside Country Club.
The private club’s logo also has been updated.
General Manager Tom Carter notified members about the news in an email that was sent out Friday.
“Our membership is our lifeblood and we decided to change our name to better reflect our warm and inviting atmosphere, genuine group of friends and diverse community culture where anyone can find a place they truly belong,” Carter wrote.
“Additionally,” he continued, “we are excited to introduce the new star of our updated logo, the bluebird. As you may know, Woodside has become an official bluebird sanctuary with several birdhouses scattered across our grounds. Our new logo is unique, light and fun, and we feel that it represents our club well.”
ClubCorp is the owner and operator of Woodside Country Club.
“The transition to our new name will not happen overnight, and we will be taking a phased approach to implementing this change across all aspects of the club,” Carter wrote. “You can expect to see our updated name and logo appear throughout the club.”
As of Friday night, the new logo and new name were being used on ClubCorp’s website.
Woodside Country Club was built when the development of the gated community known Woodside Plantation began in the 1980s.
At woodsidecommunities.com, Woodside Plantation now is known as “Woodside.”