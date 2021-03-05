Women lead the way at Aiken's Bruce's Field in LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing

March is Women’s History Month, so it was fitting that female riders led the way Friday at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
Tamie Smith and the 15-year-old German Sport Horse gelding Mai Baum were in first place after the dressage and show jumping phases of the $50,000 LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase.
The California-based duo grabbed the top spot in dressage and then completed the show jumping course without any penalties.
They are taking a score of 23.3 into Saturday afternoon’s cross-country phase.
“He’s a really great horse,” said Smith of Mai Baum. “He’s experienced, and as long as I don’t mess up, he’s usually pretty amazing.”
Liz Halliday-Sharp and the 13-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding Deniro Z were in second place in the standings with a score of 25.8.
“He really tried; I couldn’t ask for more,” said Halliday-Sharp, who teamed up with Deniro Z to capture the 2020 LiftMaster Grand-Prix.
Halliday-Sharp also won the LiftMaster Grand-Prix when it made its debut in 2019, but she was riding Fernhill By Night then.
This year, she and the 18-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding were in third place after the dressage and show jumping phases with a score of 26.4.
Halliday-Sharp trains primarily in Florida and Kentucky.
The top male rider Friday was Boyd Martin.
Two of the horses he rode – Long Island T and Luke 140 – each had a score of 28.3 and were tied for fourth.
Martin’s other mount, Tsetserleg, was in sixth place after the dressage phase, but struggled during his show jumping round.
He dropped to 28th in the standings with a score of 40.6.
“It wasn’t too bad; it’s early in the season,” said Martin of the LiftMaster Grand-Prix’s opening day. “Two of my three (horses) jumped really well, and Thomas (Tsetserleg’s nickname) was a bit off his game today, but that’s the way it goes.”
Martin, who trains at Stable View in the Aiken area during the winter, was a member of the United States three-day eventing team for the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.
In 2019, Martin was on the U.S. eventing team that won a gold medal at the Pan American Games, and so was Tsetserleg.
Martin and Tsetserleg earned an individual gold medal.
Smith and Mai Baum also were on the 2019 U.S. Pan American Games eventing team
Because of restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the public isn’t allowed to attend this year’s LiftMaster Grand-Prix.
Horse & Country TV will livestream Saturday’s cross-country phase from 2:30-5 p.m.
Horse & Country TV charges $9.99 a month to view events, but after a subscription is purchased, it can be canceled anytime.
For more information, visit horseandcountry.tv/en-us/ or the Horse & Country TV page on Facebook.
The LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase also is known as the $50,000 LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing Festival.