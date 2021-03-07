Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20

A woman is dead after a Sunday morning accident that occurred on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.
Beverly Ann Lloyd, 51, of Hopkins was struck from behind by a 2017 box truck while driving a 1996 Mazda 626. The truck drove over the top of the Mazda while they were slowing down for traffic. The Mazda then spun in the roadway and Lloyd was ejected from the vehicle. Lloyd was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred at 4:16 a.m. on I-20 West at mile marker 13.
The occupant of the truck was identified as Safii Dew, 48, of Covington, Georgia.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol with the assistance of the multi-interdisciplinary accident investigation team.