Winter Colony estate Sandhurst sells for $1.9 million

A Winter Colony estate near Hopelands Gardens in Aiken has sold for a seven-figure price.

M. Hillery Head purchased Sandhurst for $1.9 million from David Trachtenberg and Rick Wilson, according to Aiken County land records.

The deal closed Oct. 12.

Thomas Bossard of the Carolina Real Estate Company was the agent for the sellers.

Built more than 100 years ago, Sandhurst is a 10,220-square-foot neoclassical-style mansion with eight bedrooms and 10 wood-burning fireplaces.

There also is a 1,800-square-foot stable on the 5.08-acre property.

Sandhurst is included in Aiken Winter Colony Historic District I, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

In 2019, Trachtenberg and Wilson received a Stewardship Award from the Historic Aiken Foundation for their renovation of Sandhurst.

They purchased the estate for $1.485 million in 2015.

Trachtenberg said his and Wilson’s refurbishment plan for Sandhurst was simple and included staying true to the house’s history and turning it back into “a working horse property.”

Sandhurst is at 215 Dupree Place S.W.

Sandhurst’s new owner, Head, is the CEO of the Ram Tool Construction Supply Company, which is based in Alabama.

Head has held that position since 2009, when her mother, Mimi Head, retired.

Mimi Head purchased Ram Tool in 1984.

She had no prior distribution experience, but “immersed herself in the operation and began making key investments and leading the company into new territory,” according to Ram Tool’s website.

The company has locations in 16 states and Washington, D.C.