Windsor suspect among 17 charged in Midlands-based federal drug conspiracy

A lengthy investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring in the Midlands area has led to 17 arrests.
The investigation, which began in July 2017, led authorities to identify several methamphetamine suppliers for "major distributors in the Lexington area," federal authorities said in a news release Tuesday.
The investigation identified Matthew Ward of Lexington as a leader of the drug trafficking organization, which would move drugs across state lines and participated in the unlicensed dealing of firearms, according to a criminal complaint.
During the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers used controlled purchases, confidential informants and other means to identify, arrest and charge the other alleged members of the drug trafficking organization.
The investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 35 kilograms of methamphetamine, 116 firearms and various quantities of heroin and fentanyl.
“The people of South Carolina deserve safe places to call home,” U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. said in the release. “When we work deliberatively with our federal, state, and local partners, we are able to dismantle entire drug-dealing organizations and make communities safer. These charges speak to those efforts.”
The following defendants have been charged in the criminal complaint for conduct related to their alleged roles in the drug trafficking organization:
- Matthew Ward, 36, of Lexington
- Alecia Youngblood, 38, of Lexington
- Cynthia Rooks, 52, of Lexington
- Rebecca Martinez, 33, of Lexington
- Richard Ford, 62, of Lexington
- Amber Hoffman, 26, of Lexington
- Samuel Judy, 29, of Lexington
- Brian Bruce, 48, of West Columbia
- Montana Barefoot, 25, of Lexington
- John Johnson, 36, of Gaston
- Benjamin Singleton, 46, of Gaston
- Kayla Mattoni, 38, of Lexington
- Clifford Kyzer, 35, of Lexington
- Kelly Jordan, 34, of Williamston
- Kelly Still, 43, of Windsor
- Tiffanie Brooks, 36, of Columbia
- Robert Figueroa, 43, of West Columbia