Windsor resident among 40 charged in largest federal racketeering conspiracy in S.C. history

A federal grand jury returned a 147-count superseding indictment against 40 defendants across South Carolina, including a Windsor resident, in the largest federal racketeering conspiracy in South Carolina history, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., announced on Thursday.
The indictment alleges a sprawling criminal enterprise where inmates with the South Carolina Department of Corrections orchestrated murder, kidnapping, firearms distribution and an international drug operation often by means of contraband cell phones, a news release by the the office fo the United States Attorney District of South Carolina states.
The grand jury charged 17 of the defendants with conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a statute designed to eliminate organized crime and prosecute the racketeering activities of these organizations.
Several of the crimes alleged in the indictment were charged under the Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering statute, which makes it a crime for a person to commit any of a list of violent crimes in return for, among other things, maintaining or increasing position within the enterprise, the release states.
Of the 40 defendants, 24 defendants were charged in the initial indictment in this case for conduct related to their alleged roles in the enterprise’s drug trafficking organization, according to the release.
The case began in July 2017 as an investigation by a number of agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lexington County Multi-Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team, and the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, into methamphetamine trafficking and the illegal sale of firearms.
The investigation grew and began to focus on the Insane Gangster Disciples, a branch of the nationwide gang Folk Nation, the release states.
According to the indictment, several IGD members, while SCDC inmates and with the assistance of others on the outside, ran a drug empire from prison using contraband cell phones and other means.
The indictment alleges that several IGD members in prison ordered violent retaliatory measures against those they believed were providing information to law enforcement and against individuals they believed had stolen drug proceeds or owed money to the gang.
It is alleged the violent acts, including murder and kidnapping, were often carried out by IGD members outside the jails.
Additionally, the 101-page indictment alleges that to perpetuate the enterprise and to maintain and extend its power, members and associates of the gang committed, attempted to commit, and conspired to commit, additional acts such as armed robbery, extortion, arson, assault and battery, drug trafficking, money laundering and obstruction of justice, the release states.
The following defendants have been charged in the indictment for conduct related to their alleged roles in the RICO conspiracy and/or related crimes:
- Matthew J. Ward, also known as “Bones,” 36, of Lexington
- Rebecca Martinez, 33, of Lexington
- Cynthia Rooks, 52, of Lexington
- Richard Ford, 62, of Lexington
- Amber Hoffman, 26, of Lexington
- Samuel Dexter Judy, 29, of Lexington
- Brian Bruce, 48, of West Columbia
- Montana Barefoot, 25, of Lexington
- John Johnson, 36, of Gaston
- Kelly Still, 43, of Windsor
- Benjamin Singleton, 46, of Lexington
- Kayla Mattoni, 38, of Lexington
- Alexia Youngbllod, 38, of Lexington
- Clifford Kyzer, 35, of Lexington
- Kelly Jordan, 34, of Williamston
- Mark Edward Slusher, 46, of Lexington
- Robert Figueroa, 43, of West Columbia
- Tiffanie Brooks, 36, of Columbia
- Crystal Nicole Bright, 40, of Lexington
- Brittney Shae Stephens, 32, of Anderson
- Arian Grace Jeane, 26, of Greenville
- Lisa Marie Costello, 43, of Gaffney
- Aaron Corey Sprouse, 29, of Gaffney
- Matthew Edward Clark, 41, of York
- James Robert Peterson, also known as “Man Man,” 32, of Gaffney
- Edward Gary Akridge, also known as “G9,” “G9 the Don” and “Eddie Boss,” 28, of Greenville
- Aaron Michael Carrion, also known as “Cap G,” 28, of Lexington
- Heather Henderson Orrick, 33, of Greenville
- Virginia Ruth Ryall, 43, of Gastonia, North Carolina
- Lisa Marie Bolton, 32, of Dallas, North Carolina
- Catherine Amanda Ross, 28, of Gaffney
- Brandon Lee Phillips, also known as “Lil B,” 36, of Gaffney
- Billy Wayne Ruppe, 55, of Gaffney
- Windy Brooke George, 21, of Gaffney
- Juan Rodriguez, also known as “Fat Boy,” 40, of Woodruff
- Jonathan Eugene Merchant, also known as “Merck,” 27, of Laurens
- Joshua Lee Scott Brown, 23, of Greenville
- Jennifer Sorgee, 36, of Easley
- Alex Blake Payne, 28, of Greenville
- Sally Williams Burgess, also known as“Cricket,” 37, of Greenville
Of the 40 defendants, Ward, Peterson, Akridge and Rodriguez were serving sentences in South Carolina Department of Corrections at the time the alleged crimes were committed.
Every defendant charged in the RICO conspiracy faces the potential penalty of life in prison due to sentencing enhancements through IGD’s involvement in murders and significant drug trafficking.
Additionally, the defendants charged with murder in aid of racketeering and kidnapping in aid of racketeering also face life imprisonment. There are additional penalties for those charged with firearms crimes, drug crimes, robbery and assault, the release states.
In connection with the investigation, law enforcement seized approximately 40 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 130 firearms, and various quantities of heroin and fentanyl.
“To anyone who would try to harm the people of South Carolina with violence, intimidation or extortion, we are coming after you wherever you are,” McCoy said in a news release. “Neither pandemic nor prison walls will provide refuge from the full force of the federal government.”