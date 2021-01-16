Windsor man arrested after Aiken man dies Saturday in shooting incident

A Windsor man is in custody following a shooting incident that resulted in the death of another person in Aiken early Saturday.
Darry Jackson Redding, 37, was being held in the Richmond County detention center as of Saturday afternoon and was awaiting extradition to Aiken County, according to a press release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at home on Inez Lane in Aiken. Jesse Dale Senterfeit, 44, of Nautilus Street in Aiken was the victim, a release from the Aiken County Coroner’s Office stated.
The Sheriff’ Office reported that Senterfeit was transported by Aiken County EMS to an “area” hospital for emergency treatment, but later was pronounced dead by the medical staff there.
Senterfeit had suffered a gunshot wound, according to the Coroner’s Office.
An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted in Newberry.
Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting around 3:29 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office release stated.
After arriving at the home, they found Senterfeit in a back bedroom of the home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his face, according to the release.
Witnesses in the home reported hearing at least two gunshots during an altercation and that Redding had fled the scene afterward, the release stated.
A gray Chevy Impala was seen leaving the area, and deputies pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop in the 400 block of Gooseneck Road, the release continued. When Redding was taken into custody at that location, there appeared to be a puncture wound underneath his left arm and a gunshot wound to his left wrist.
Aiken County EMS later transported Redding to a hospital in Augusta. After being treated there and released, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested him.
Warrants for Redding have been obtained, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reported. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.