Wilson, Duncan among S.C. officials who challenged Biden win in wake of Capitol attack

Five South Carolina congressmen objected to the results of the November election, hours after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, plunged the grounds into wanton chaos and disrupted a usually low-key certification process.

The cohort of challengers included U.S. Reps. Joe Wilson and Jeff Duncan, Republicans who represent the state’s 2nd and 3rd congressional districts, the greater Aiken County region. Both had previously announced their intent to contest the Electoral College tally, alleging, among other things, the presidential election was riddled “with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities.”

“National polls indicate a large percentage of Americans now have serious doubts about not just the outcome of the current presidential contest, but also the future reliability of our election system itself,” Wilson, Duncan and 35 other GOP lawmakers said in a lengthy statement early Wednesday, before the deadly riot. “We share these grave concerns.”

No evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election has surfaced. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, overseen by the Department of Homeland Security, has described the Nov. 3 election as “the most secure in American history.” Former U.S. Attorney General William “Bill” Barr has said the Department of Justice found no evidence of fraud that would overturn the results, spiking President Donald Trump's baseless claims.

The formal effort to question results, voting procedures and underlying rules, supported this week by more than 100 lawmakers, bore little immediate fruit: Joe Biden’s victory was affirmed early Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence announced the total, 306-232.

Duncan on Thursday condemned the siege of the Capitol — the violations “can’t go unpunished” — but said it did not change the broader issues at hand.

“The fact of the matter is that several states conducted elections in direct contradiction to their state laws, state constitutions, and the U.S. Constitution,” the congressman said. “I have been very clear on this issue, and there was very little debate on the other side of the aisle disputing these points.”

The objections drew widespread criticism, including from U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who described cries of voter fraud as inflated.

“All I can say is count me out,” said Graham, R-S.C., a longtime Trump ally. “Enough is enough.”

The influential senator on Thursday said those who attacked the Capitol were domestic terrorists, not patriots.

How did they vote?

Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican: Against objections

Sen. Tim Scott, Republican: Against objections

Rep. Nancy Mace, Republican: Against objections

Rep. Joe Wilson, Republican: Supported objections

Rep. Jeff Duncan, Republican: Supported objections

Rep. William Timmons, Republican: Supported objections

Rep. Ralph Norman, Republican: Supported objections

Rep. James Clyburn, Democrat: Against objections

Rep. Tom Rice, Republican: Supported objections

Rep. Rick Allen, a Georgia Republican whose district includes Augusta, also supported objections.