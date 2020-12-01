Williston man faces additional charges for child pornography

A Williston man charged with throwing a suspicious explosive device at a person on Halloween now faces additional charges for possession of child pornography.
Michael Barnwell, 35, of Williston was charged Monday with four counts of third degree exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.
Barnwell was charged with attempted murder and possession, threatened or attempted use of a weapon after reportedly throwing an explosive device at a victim on the 700 block of Leitner Street and fleeing the scene in a green Ford Mustang.
Witnesses identified Barnwell as the suspect.
Deputies executed a search warrant on Barnwell and found a file on his iPhone that contained sexually explicit material that involved children ages 8 to 14, according to arrest warrants.
Barnwell is being held in the Aiken County detention center.