top story

Williston man faces additional charges for child pornography

  • Updated
Michael Barnwell

 Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center

A Williston man charged with throwing a suspicious explosive device at a person on Halloween now faces additional charges for possession of child pornography. 

Michael Barnwell, 35, of Williston was charged Monday with four counts of third degree exploitation of a minor, according to jail records. 

Barnwell was charged with attempted murder and possession, threatened or attempted use of a weapon after reportedly throwing an explosive device at a victim on the 700 block of Leitner Street and fleeing the scene in a green Ford Mustang. 

Witnesses identified Barnwell as the suspect. 

Deputies executed a search warrant on Barnwell and found a file on his iPhone that contained sexually explicit material that involved children ages 8 to 14, according to arrest warrants. 

Barnwell is being held in the Aiken County detention center.  

