Why SC Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott voted against Jennifer Granholm's nomination

Jennifer Granholm, a two-time Michigan governor and a clean-energy adherent, was confirmed as the newest secretary of energy in late February.

As the first-in-command at the Department of Energy, a Cabinet agency that sought some $35 billion for fiscal year 2021, Granholm oversees a panoramic portfolio of work, touching everything from energy efficiency, artificial intelligence, climate change and advanced manufacturing to nuclear-waste cleanup, nonproliferation and the upkeep of the nation’s formidable nuclear arsenal.

The latter few are especially important in and around Aiken County.

Granholm was confirmed by the Senate 64-35 – a bipartisan tally, with support coming from California and Idaho and New Mexico and Nevada and Washington, a handful of states home to Energy Department installations.

South Carolina’s two senators, Republicans Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, voted against Granholm’s nomination, as did lawmakers from Missouri and Tennessee and Texas, some other states with significant Energy Department interests.

Graham “did not believe” Granholm “was the right person for the job at this time,” according to Kevin Bishop, a spokesperson. “It is why he opposed her nomination.”

Scott voted against Granholm’s nomination, according to spokesperson Bradford Traywick, because he is “dedicated to protecting the jobs of hard-working Americans in our energy sector.”

“Senator Scott believes that Ms. Granholm’s commitment to President Biden’s job-killing, progressive energy policies is a step back from energy independence,” Traywick continued in a statement to the Aiken Standard.

It’s a familiar critique. When the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee considered advancing Granholm’s nomination to the full Senate – as was eventually done, 13-4 – some lawmakers jabbed at the Biden administration’s energy platform and a recent avalanche of executive edicts.

“Gov. Granholm also stated multiple times that she didn’t want to see anyone lose their job or get left behind,” said Sen. John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican. “But this is precisely what the Biden administration is doing.” Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, piled on: “I not only hoped, but intended to vote for her before these executive actions were taken,” he said. “For reasons stated by Sen. Barrasso, I can’t, in good conscience, confirm her to this position knowing that’s the approach this administration is taking.”

The Energy Department, which Granholm now leads, stewards the Savannah River Site, where millions of gallons of radioactive waste await processing, where the Savannah River National Laboratory is situated, where tritium is handled and packaged, and where the cores or triggers for modern nuclear weapons could eventually be produced.

In an address to the Waste Management Symposium earlier this month, Granholm said the department “is on a mission to save our planet and the people who live on it, and the Environmental Management program, of course, is one of the most important tools in this fight.” Environmental Management is DOE’s remediation office; it's tasked with cleaning up the legacy of Cold War weapons production and government-sponsored energy research.

“Over the next few years,” Granholm continued, “we’re going to take our cleanup work to the next level.”

Moving forward, Graham expects to have a “professional working relationship with Secretary Granholm,” Bishop said. “It’s not unusual for senators to vote against a nominee and then work with them when they assume their position in the cabinet.”

Again, Bishop emphasized, “he expects they will have a professional, working relationship.” The statement provided by Scott’s office did not answer questions about their future relationship. (Before Granholm was even confirmed, Rep. Joe Wilson, another South Carolina Republican, invited her to visit the Savannah River Site and congratulated her on the “recent appointment.” His January letter was addressed to “Madame Secretary.”)

Graham and Scott, former members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, voted to confirm Rick Perry as energy secretary in early 2017. When Perry's nomination went public, Graham praised it: “Governor Perry brings a lot to the table as a very successful governor of a large, energy rich state. He espouses the goal of energy independence and has constantly talked about the need for an energy revolution in the United States. He is a great choice to lead DOE, which has a substantial impact on South Carolina.”

When Perry abruptly resigned at the end of 2019, his deputy, Dan Brouillette, was nominated.

Neither Graham nor Scott voted at the time, records show.