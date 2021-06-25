Wedding vendors struggle to meet post-pandemic demand

A lot can change in a year.

After weddings were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, wedding vendors in 2021 are now struggling to keep up with demand.

The problem isn’t unique to vendors across Aiken County. Originally reported by the Associated Press, wedding dress bookings under the global Justin Alexander group have increased almost 600%.

Bridal photographer Whitney Boykin of High Cotton Photography in North Augusta said she is swamped with the overwhelming number of brides she can take on.

“I think it’s because of a domino effect, the venues are booking up quicker because brides are worried,” Boykin said. “They are worried they are not going to get in and so, in return, after they book their venue, they are trying to book their photographer, florist, that type of thing. I think they are trying to be a little more careful because everyone is worried that everything is so booked.”

She already has 10 weddings on her calendar for 2022, which is atypical. Boykin had to slightly increase prices to help limit her workload behind the scenes.

“A lot of brides are being more flexible as far as Sundays and Fridays,” Boykin added. “Saturdays are the big day, but so many are booking on Sundays, which is fine with me, but they don’t want to wait three years to get married. A lot of these venues are almost completely booked for 2022 so they are trying to figure out other options.”

Other vendors, like Dianna Tornow, an Aiken baker that specializes in wedding cakes, and Donna Fanning of All Star Tents and Events in Graniteville are also noticing 2022 bookings increase. While prices for their products may stay the same right now, quoting a couple for a wedding in 2022 is an added challenge.

“We deal with caterers, we deal with (florists), we deal with everybody and ... put everything together that they need,” Fanning said.

Some caterers won't give a quote if it's more than 90 days because they don't know the price of food, Fanning said, citing the recent increase in beef prices.

Tornow said in an email that she hasn’t changed her prices in years and that brides booking now will be locked in. She said she will reevaluate her prices in January 2022.

Some vendors, like Newberry Hall, leaned on the community to keep themselves afloat. As a venue for many civic groups, they created takeout plates and gave them to essential workers. Now they are taking events they normally wouldn’t host before the pandemic, like baby showers and engagement parties.

“A lot of people are, I’ll use the term lightly, making up for lost time because we will never be able to make up that time,” Patrick Carlisle, the owner and operator of Newberry Hall said. “People are creating these events I think just to get out and get back into it, which is awesome.”

Leda’s Bridal at Hems & Seams in North Augusta also credited her post-pandemic comeback to her loyal customers. Over the past year, she has doubled her alterations and dress orders and added customizable veils to her business.

“When I see people coming over here ... I always put in my heart, 'What if that was my daughter?'” Leda Gray said. “Because we are not just dealing with weddings, we are not just dealing with pageants, we are not just dealing with proms – we are dealing with emergencies.”

Boykin is delighted to be getting back to events.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Boykin said. “People didn’t know if they were going to lose their jobs and people did lose their jobs and now it's like we are starting to get back to some kind of normal and everyone is just happy.”