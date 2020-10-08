'We get it': Aiken City Council to discuss controversial fire fee changes Monday

The Aiken City Council on Monday will discuss fire fees and contentious changes made over the summer regarding the cost of fire protection for those outside city limits.

The upcoming conversation, at a 5 p.m. work session at the Municipal Building, comes after complaints, social media outrage and some apparent sticker shock.

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon on Thursday said the purpose of the get-together — not a hearing — is to begin to rectify the situation: “It was not the intention for anyone on council to see a 300% increase,” the mayor said, continuing, “This was not our intention. We get it. I understand why people are upset. I would be, too.”

City Council established new charges for fire service in June, after considering the matter in May and working through a coronavirus-squeezed budget process. Though the changes were effective July 1, most people felt it this month, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Thursday.

The biggest spikes were seen by property owners not in the city and not on city water but within the city’s fire-protection limits. For a year’s worth of coverage, Bedenbaugh confirmed, some saw a jump from $115 to $540.

“The largest concern is from residents who are in our fire district, not in our city, and they feel like they’re getting this without any representation,” Osbon said. “We’re going to work to find an equitable way to resolve this.”

Assistant City Manager Kim Abney in a June memo to Bedenbaugh suggested all customers be billed “at the same rate since they receive the same level of fire protection from our ISO Class 2 Department of Public Safety.”

"I would request that City Council consider setting new minimum and maximum for the fire rates by July 1, 2020," she wrote, "but not increase the rates."

The ISO system is an independent means of evaluating fire service and infrastructure. It indicates how well-equipped departments are to put out fires in the area. ISO ratings can influence insurance.

“The rationale behind this is we are one of two fire departments in the county that are staffed by full-time professionals,” Bedenbaugh said Thursday. “We have six fire stations total. One headquarters and five substations.”

The city last increased fire fees for out-of-city property in July 2017, City Council documents show.

The Monday work session, before City Council's regular meeting, will be livestreamed on the city’s Youtube page. Limitations on public attendance are still in place because of the coronavirus crisis.