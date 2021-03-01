Waste vault at Savannah River Site checked for leaks as project progresses

A weekslong effort to test Saltstone Disposal Unit 7 for leaks kicked off Monday, the latest sign of progress at the unfinished vault at the Savannah River Site.

Savannah River Remediation, the liquid-waste contractor at the site, this week began filling the disposal unit with water “to check for any signs of leakage visible on the exterior,” according to a Department of Energy announcement.

Saltstone Disposal Unit 7 is 43 feet tall and 375 feet wide; filling it with water — about 33 million gallons, equal to dozens of swimming pools — will take three to four weeks alone.

Once the liquid-tightness testing is finished, the water will be pumped out to drainage basins. It will ultimately end up in the Savannah River. The water, dyed a yellow-green, poses no health or environmental risks, the Energy Department noted.

Saltstone Disposal Unit 7 is one of several massive tanks at the site meant to permanently hold millions of gallons of processed nuclear waste. SDU 7 is a sister to SDU 6, another “mega-volume” tomb.

“We used to put saltstone into smaller, essentially, storage units,” Savannah River Remediation President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach has said. “The idea was, since we’re going to do all this work and we’re going to have all this waste, let’s make them bigger. And so we made them bigger.”

Saltstone Disposal Unit 7 was roughly 80% finished in October 2020. At the time, it was on schedule to be operational by spring 2022. The leak test is one of several steps taken to ensure SDU 7 is ready to handle solidified, decontaminated salt solution.

Work on the disposal unit was paused at least twice last year: once because of the coronavirus crisis and again over the summer because of a forklift accident.

An inquiry made to Savannah River Remediation on Monday afternoon was not immediately answered.