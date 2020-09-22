Warrenville woman charged with stealing dog

A Warrenville woman was charged Monday for reportedly stealing a dog in August and refusing to return it to its owner.
Jennifer Lacey, 28, of Warrenville was charged with larceny/stealing dogs, according to jail records.
On Aug. 9, deputies met with a victim in Windsor who reported seeing the suspect drive off with her Yorkshire terrier.
The victim stated she and her son attempted to stop the suspect from driving off but the suspect continued to leave, an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office states.
Officers were able to speak with the suspect's mother, who texted the suspect after learning about the dog being stolen.
"She texted the subject who admitted to taking the dog because she believed it was hers because it smelled like her dog," the report reads.
After several attempts by deputies to contact the suspect, she eventually spoke with deputies over the phone and informed them she dropped the dog off at another location in Windsor. She said the dog had run away from the area in June.
Deputies arrived at the residence where the dog was dropped off by the suspect. There, they spoke with the residents who stated a female matching the suspect's description called and informed them she found their dog.
The residents told deputies they did have a Yorkshire terrier run away in June and that they put up posters around the area.
Deputies explained the dog was recently stolen, and the dog was returned to the owner.
Lacey was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where she is currently being held as of Tuesday morning.