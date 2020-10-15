Wanted murder suspect hiding in the area, Aiken County Sheriff's Office says

A suspect wanted for the murder of an Aiken woman in May is thought to be hiding in the area with the help of others, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Daiquan Lamar Lee, 23, is wanted for murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He also has three additional warrants for attempted murder that stem from a 2019 investigation.
Lee should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
His charges stem from the murder of 31-year old Christina Cuteri on May 4.
Investigation began when the sheriff's office responded to 1629 Old Jackson Highway regarding a call for a shooting around 4:39 p.m.
A 911 caller reported that a male asked for help because his friend had been shot, the sheriff's office reported.
Responding deputies found Cuteri in the driver seat of a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to her body, according to deputies.
When Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, they determined that Cuteri was dead.
The witness told deputies that three Black males shot at their vehicle when they pulled in the driveway and fled in a black sedan right after shots were fired. The shooting is believed to be drug related, the sheriff's office reported.
The suspects drove away right after the shots were fired, Abdullah said.
Deputies arrested one of the three suspect, 19-year-old Shikorian Markel Corbitt, on May 28.
Lee is known to be in hiding with the help of known associates in the Aiken-Augusta area, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with any information about Lee's whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Mobile app: Download the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.