You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Wagener woman killed, 2 daughters seriously hurt in Friday crash

Crime Scene Tape, Stock Photo (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

(Colin Demarest/Staff)

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

A Wagener woman was killed and her two daughters were seriously hurt in a Friday afternoon crash in Aiken County.

Krisha Hobbs, 29, died at the scene from blunt force injuries, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Her daughters, aged 3 and 8, were taken to an Augusta hospital for treatment.

Hobbs was driving a Chevy Malibu down Camp Rawls Road when she crossed the center line, ran off the road and struck a tree around 2:45 p.m., S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell reported. Ables provided a similar analysis, noting Hobbs was traveling “at a high rate of speed.”

No one in the car was wearing a seat belt, Tidwell said.

Highway Patrol is investigating the matter.

Check back with the Aiken Standard. This article will be updated.


Tags

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News