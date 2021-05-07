Wagener woman killed, 2 daughters seriously hurt in Friday crash

A Wagener woman was killed and her two daughters were seriously hurt in a Friday afternoon crash in Aiken County.
Krisha Hobbs, 29, died at the scene from blunt force injuries, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Her daughters, aged 3 and 8, were taken to an Augusta hospital for treatment.
Hobbs was driving a Chevy Malibu down Camp Rawls Road when she crossed the center line, ran off the road and struck a tree around 2:45 p.m., S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell reported. Ables provided a similar analysis, noting Hobbs was traveling “at a high rate of speed.”
No one in the car was wearing a seat belt, Tidwell said.
Highway Patrol is investigating the matter.
