Wagener proceeding with plans to merge its fire department with New Holland VFD

The Town of Wagener is moving forward with a plan to merge its fire department with the New Holland Volunteer Fire Department.
Wagener Mayor Mike Miller told the Aiken Standard on Friday that Wagener Town Council would be considering soon an ordinance that would authorize the consolidation.
New Holland VFD Chief Dennis Jackson suggested the merger in a letter sent to Miller and Town Council.
The next regular Town Council meeting is scheduled for Feb 1.
Miller said a special meeting might be called before then.
Two readings of the ordinance would be required for final approval.
“I feel sure that the first reading is going to pass with no problem,” Miller said.
He also explained why he believes why consolidation is a good idea.
“They cover a big area and they do a good job,” said Miller of New Holland VFD. “They have a large and dedicated staff.”
During a Jan. 4 meeting, Aiken County Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would revise the fire protection service area boundaries for the New Holland VFD and Wagener Fire Department.
The revision would help facilitate the merger process.
County Council ordinances require three readings for final passage.
The Town of Wagener also has received a proposal from Wagener Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue, Inc., or WVFDR.
Founded late last year, WVFDR is identified on the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website as a nonprofit.
WVFDR has offered to provide fire and rescue services in the existing Wagener fire service area if the town agrees to transfer the Wagener Fire Department’s “fire suppression and rescue equipment and assets” to WVFDR.
The new nonprofit also wants to either lease the Wagener Fire Department building or have the Town of Wagener convey the “title of the land (where that structure is located) and improvements” to WVFDR.
“WVFDR agrees that the Town of Wagener may have reasonable use of the building for purposes related to town meetings, elections and other activities for which the building has been used,” according to the proposal.
Logan Musser is the president of WVFDR. The other officers are Jennie Pier Marshall, vice president; Connie Jeffcoat, treasurer, and Charles R. Smith, secretary.
“At this time, we are not pursuing that one,” said Miller of WVFDR’s offer.
The Aiken Standard reported last November that the Town of Wagener had announced the suspension of Wagener Fire Department Chief Mark Redd and Assistant Chief George Day in a news release.
The reasons for their suspensions were “inappropriate use of social media” and “insufficient bookkeeping documentation regarding finances” of the Wagener Fire Department, according to the release.
The release further stated that there had been “considerable difficulties” between the fire department, Town Council and the mayor during recent years.”
In addition, the Aiken Standard reported then that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was conducting an investigation.
Day later told the Aiken Standard he and Redd had not mishandled any of the Wagener Fire Department’s funds and he didn’t believe there had been any misuse of social media that would have warranted an investigation.
Gerald Taylor was named the interim chief of the Wagener Fire Department, which traditionally has been staffed by volunteers. He is continuing to serve in that capacity, Miller said.