Wagener man charged in Sunday fatal shooting

A Wagener man was officially charged Sunday night with fatally shooting of a 34-year-old man in the head.
Drekwon Tirrell Davenport, 22, of Wagener was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail reports.
An incident report and arrest warrants by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office provides additional details on the case.
Around 3:49 a.m., deputies responded to Dairy Barn Road near New Holland Road in Wagener following reports of an injured person laying in the road, an incident report states.
When deputies arrived, they located an unresponsive Black male "laying on the road, face down" with an apparent gunshot wound to his head.
The victim was later identified by the Aiken County Coroner's Office as 34-year-old Franklin J. Suazo-Tifre of Wagener. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 911 caller provided the identified Davenport as the suspect, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Sunday. Preliminary investigation revealed the victim and Davenport were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.
Arrest warrants state Davenport was in possession of a Springfield Armory semiautomatic pistol.
Deputies attempted to speak with Davenport but he declined to comment without his attorney present, the incident report states. Officers were unable to obtain any additional information due to other witness at scene were not willing to talk with law enforcement.
Davenport was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday morning.