Wagener fire chief, assistant chief suspended as department undergoes investigation

An ongoing investigation into the Wagener Fire Department has led to the suspension of the department's chief and assistant chief.
On Nov. 11, the town of Wagener announced the suspension of Wagener Fire Department Chief Mark Redd and Assistant Chief George Day.
The suspension reportedly is a result of "inappropriate use of social media" and "insufficient bookkeeping documentation regarding finances of the Wagener Fire Department," a news release by the town of Wagener read.
An investigation is currently being conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The release further states there have been "considerable difficulties" between the fire department and the town council and mayor in the past few years.
There have reportedly been repeated breaches of security and a repeated lack of response from the fire department when asked for bookkeeping documentation, the release stated. Funding was said to be used by the fire department without proper documentation.
“We appreciate their service, but it’s not a closed domain," Wagener Mayor Mike Miller said in a news release. "It’s a department of this town and everybody is entitled to information. We repeatedly received no response from the fire department when we had questions regarding the bookkeeping. It is a breach of security.”
Gerald Taylor has been named interim chief of the department.
The Wagener Fire Department consisted of twelve firefighters. Each one will have to decide whether to stay or leave the fire department.
“If any state or federal official questions where money comes from, we have to tell them," Miller said. “These suspensions are temporary arrangements, but some people involved have elected to make them permanent. Why can’t we work together? I’m not accusing anyone of wrong doing, but why are we unable to work together?"