Volunteers complete 12th Aiken Habitat Women Build house

Excitement was in the air as Chandra “Chan” Marshall and her daughter Jailah moved into their “first-ever, forever” Habitat for Humanity home – the 130th Habitat house built in Aiken County. According to Chan, it’s been a long but rewarding journey from inquiring about the Habitat process through recently closing on her mortgage. She made several new friends while also learning the importance of good construction and maintenance, financial management and staying true to the plan.
Marshall first applied to the Aiken County Habitat for Humanity homeownership program in 2018. She qualified in 2019 to become the owner of the 2020 Women Build house – the 12th Habitat house built in Aiken County through the Women Build program. The Women Build program is a Habitat International initiative designed to engage more women in building Habitat houses.
Participating in the 2020 Women Build kickoff in January and four free Saturday skills clinics at Lowe’s along with 25 other women volunteers, Marshall joined the eager construction team. Forty-four volunteers – 32 of them women including Chan and Jailah – began construction in late February 2020. Under the guidance of patient and experienced Habitat “super-advisors” who generally lead and oversee the builds, the ambitious volunteers got the house framed, wrapped and under roof before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown in late March.
Over the summer, work resumed with small groups of masked and socially-distanced volunteers working to complete the house and landscaping before the end of 2020. By the close of the project, 58 different individuals – 36 of them women – had worked to build this house, volunteering for over 1,765 hours in total. After the required inspections and appraisals were complete, Marshall purchased the house on Jan. 19 with an affordable mortgage held by Habitat of Aiken.
Throughout the pandemic, Marshall stuck with Aiken’s Red Lobster restaurant, her employer of 21 years as they went through a brief closure and then limited hours before returning to a more normal schedule of work. In her unwavering fashion, Marshall never lost sight of her personal goals and recorded over 213 hours of sweat equity volunteer work to build the house, help in the ReStore and support Aiken Habitat’s overall mission.
The Habitat Women Build team received a $40,000 grant from the Women in Philanthropy CSRA organization to support the build. Focused on high impact projects and missions that support the health, education and welfare of women, girls and children in the CSRA, WIP has more than 200 members who contribute and raise funds to support deserving causes across Aiken, Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, Richmond and Edgefield counties.
Operating since 1988, Aiken County Habitat for Humanity works with the community to raise funding and brings together volunteers, materials and expertise to build decent, affordable homes for qualified families to purchase. For more information, email Executive Director Shawn Risher at shawn@habitataiken.org or call 803-642-9295 option 6.