Victim in deadly Aiken structure fire identified as Williston man

The deceased victim in a deadly Aiken structure fire last week has been identified as a Williston man.
On Monday, the Aiken County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Glenn H. Reagan Jr. of Williston.
At 7:34 a.m. on Nov. 20, fire crews rushed to the scene of a fully engulfed structure fire at 9101 Gregory Road after neighbors reported hearing a loud boom. Three victims were reportedly trapped inside.
On scene, first responders found Reagan deceased inside the home.
The two other victims trapped inside the home were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Reagan's cause of death and origin of the fire remain under investigation.