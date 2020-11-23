You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Victim in deadly Aiken structure fire identified as Williston man

  • Updated
Gregory Road fire
Buy Now

The deceased victim of a deadly structure fire in the Aiken area last week has been identified. 

 Staff photo by Matthew Enfinger

The deceased victim in a deadly Aiken structure fire last week has been identified as a Williston man. 

On Monday, the Aiken County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Glenn H. Reagan Jr. of Williston.

At 7:34 a.m. on Nov. 20, fire crews rushed to the scene of a fully engulfed structure fire at 9101 Gregory Road after neighbors reported hearing a loud boom. Three victims were reportedly trapped inside. 

On scene, first responders found Reagan deceased inside the home.

The two other victims trapped inside the home were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reported. 

Reagan's cause of death and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News