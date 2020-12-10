Vice President Pence urges Georgians to 'hold the line' in upcoming Senate runoffs

AUGUSTA — Vice President Mike Pence at an outdoor rally Thursday used the bully pulpit to champion Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, as Georgia voters prepare to cast ballots in runoffs that will decide the balance of the U.S. Senate.
Touting the accomplishments of both the Trump administration and, relatedly, the pair of senators, Pence whipped rally attendees into chants and cheers and called for a crush of voter turnout come Jan. 5.
“You know, for all we’ve done, for all we have yet to do,” Pence told the crowd at Augusta Regional Airport, “we need the Peach State to defend the majority, because the road to a Senate majority runs right through the state of Georgia. Are you with me?”
Perdue and Loeffler — the latter appointed last year by Gov. Brian Kemp — are locked in tight races with Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, respectively. The vice president described the Democratic duo as enablers of socialism and one-party reign; they are wrong, Pence emphasized, for both the U.S. and Georgia.
“Every generation has a moment of truth. Ours is right now,” Perdue said before Pence got on stage. “The eyes of America are on you. The eyes of the world are on you.”
The rhetoric rang true for Dewey Galeas, a Columbia County resident who likened his state to a firewall. The runoffs early next month, he said, boil down to a clear choice: freedom or fear.
“One party rule by Democrats does frighten me,” Galeas said. “They have, in their own words, promised to erode every freedom won.”
The dramatic stakes of the upcoming elections — now in the national spotlight — were stressed Thursday by Pence, Perdue and other elected officials at the event. U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, the Republican whose district includes Augusta, warned Ossoff and Warnock would plunge the nation into a liberal, radical tailspin.
“I mean, you can’t believe it,” Allen said. “We have to stop this.”
President-elect Joe Biden plans to travel to Georgia next week to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock.