Vice President Mike Pence rallying in Augusta ahead of Senate runoffs

Vice President Mike Pence will headline a rally in Augusta on Thursday afternoon, as the balance of the U.S. Senate rests in the hands of Georgia voters.

The vice president is expected to talk about the Trump administration’s accomplishments as well as the importance of a Republican Senate majority. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, two Georgia Republicans, are currently locked in tight races with Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, respectively.

Doors to the event — at Augusta Regional Airport, 1501 Aviation Way — open at 12:30 p.m., according to an advisory from the Georgia GOP. The rally begins at 2 p.m.

"Join Vice President Mike Pence to defend the Senate majority in Augusta!" an event description reads.

Tickets can be reserved online.