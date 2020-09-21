'Very close': Final request for SRS nuclear waste, materials contract expected soon

The final request for proposals for the prospective Integrated Mission Completion Contract at the Savannah River Site could be issued in the next few days, as the U.S. Department of Energy works to get it out the door and into industry hands by the end of the month.

Speaking Sept. 16 at the 2020 National Cleanup Workshop, this year a virtual affair, Norbert Doyle, an Energy Department official, said the final request was “very, very close” to being ready.

“In fact, Mr. Dae Chung and I were briefed on that final RFP yesterday; there were still a couple of approvals we have to go through,” said Doyle, the deputy assistant secretary for acquisition and project management at Environmental Management, the DOE’s nuclear cleanup arm. “We’re really shooting for the end of this month on that one.”

Issuing the final RFP would be a leap forward in the procurement process, already months in the making and slightly unorthodox. The Energy Department earlier this year decided not to issue a draft RFP for the integrated contract, instead opting to take and utilize feedback via a separate cleanup contract in faraway Idaho.

At the time, the approach was described as streamlined.

The Integrated Mission Completion Contract would mesh liquid-waste work at the Savannah River Site with the management of some nuclear materials. The yearslong contract is worth billions of dollars and would delegate the work of two current teams to a future one.

A single contractor, an Energy Department spokesperson has said, is in the best interest of the government and will ensure “maximum” reduction of environmental risk and financial liability at SRS.

The coronavirus public-health crisis interfered with the Energy Department’s timeline for the integrated contract, according to Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney. As a result, he said, liquid-waste team Savannah River Remediation was tapped for a contract extension.

“Because of the coronavirus issues,” Budney said at the time, “we just weren’t able to get through the solicitation process for the replacement contract for that effort.”

A little more than 500 total cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, have been logged among the Savannah River Site workforce to date.

The Energy Department has previously said the final request for proposals would be issued no sooner than September. Hopefully, Doyle said last week, it'll be out by the end of the month.