Vehicle strikes 'multiple cars' while traveling the wrong direction on Jefferson Davis Highway

A driver has been detained after striking multiple vehicles while traveling in the wrong direction on Jefferson Davis Highway.
At approximately 10:40 a.m., police dispatch reported the incident which occurred at 490 Jefferson Davis Highway, near the area of Honda Cars of Aiken and Johnson Motor Company of South Carolina.
Details on injuries and the number of cars struck is currently unknown. At 10:44 a.m., dispatch reported the driver was detained.
Traffic appears to be slowed in the area as westbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are currently on scene.
Check back with the Aiken Standard for updates.
Staff reporter Colin Demarest contributed to this report.