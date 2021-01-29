Vampire Penguin set to make its debut in Aiken in March

A business that specializes in fluffy, frozen desserts will be making its debut in downtown Aiken in the near future.

“We’re shooting for the beginning of March,” said Ryan Moseley earlier this week about the scheduled opening date for Vampire Penguin at 108 Laurens St. S.W. "We have some permits we have to fill out for painting, construction and those kinds of things."

He and his wife, Jeannette, will own the shop, which will be located in a space that used to be the home of Menagerie, a gift store.

The shaved snow that is featured in Vampire Penguin’s cold treats “is unique,” Moseley said. “There is nothing like it in Aiken.”

Others have described shaved snow, which is a popular dessert in Taiwan, as being like a hybrid of shaved ice and ice cream.

“When I first heard about it, I thought it was just the stuff you can get at a carnival or a ball game, but it’s totally not,” Moseley said. “It’s not like syrup and crunchy ice. It’s like going into your front yard and dipping your hand into fresh snow.”

Vampire Penguin customers will be able to place custom orders and choose from a variety of snow flavors, syrups and fruit and sweet toppings.

Also on the menu will be Vampire Penguin concoctions such as Strawberry Cheesecake and Smoreo’s, which is “a fusion of Oreos and s’mores,” Moseley said.

The Vampire Penguin dessert shop chain got its start in California.

Other states where there are locations include Texas and Florida, where Moseley said he first tried Vampire Penguin’s shaved snow.

In the Palmetto State, there is a Vampire Penguin in Anderson and another will be opening there soon, Moseley said. Also in the works is a Vampire Penguin in Evans, Georgia.

Last year the Moseleys, who live in Warrenville, launched a Vampire Penguin in North Augusta at 507A Georgia Ave., and so far it has been successful.

“It’s a great concept,” Ryan Moseley said. “The overhead is low, and people enjoy it. We bought the rights to the entire state of South Carolina and 20 miles into Georgia.”

Under that arrangement, the Vampire Penguins in those areas all are individually owned and potential franchisees “come to us,” he explained.

Moseley and his wife originally wanted to establish a Vampire Penguin in Aiken first, but couldn’t find a space they liked, so they focused instead on North Augusta.

Then their plan was to wait a year after the North Augusta shop began serving customers before searching again for a spot in Aiken.

But “we were getting a lot of great feedback and there was an outcry from people for us to open in Aiken, Moseley said. “They talked us into it. Then there was a good opportunity when the space downtown opened up.”

For more information about Vampire Penguin, visit vampirepenguin.com or the Vampire Penguin North Augusta page on Facebook.