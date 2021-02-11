Valentine's adoption event to be held at county animal shelter

The Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter will hold a Valentine’s event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
Called, Ditch Your Date, Adopt a Dog, the event will feature adoptable dogs for an adoption fee of $35. Adopted dogs also will receive free pet grooming from Aiken’s Hair of the Dog.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, adoption appointments are strongly encouraged and social distancing practices are required. For more information or to schedule an adoption appointment, call 803-642-1537, option 5, email info@fotasaiken.org or visit FOTASAiken.org.