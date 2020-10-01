USC mascot Sir Big Spur moves from Aiken to Edgefield

The University of South Carolina's live mascot is now roosting in a new home with new owners.
Ron Albertelli and Mary Snelling are transferring ownership of the bird known as Sir Big Spur to Van and Beth Clark. Albertelli and Snelling live in Aiken, while the Clarks live in Edgefield, so Sir Big Spur will have to get used to a new environment.
He'll have lots of time to adjust, as he will not be allowed at USC football games this season due to NCAA and SEC mandates that forbid live mascots from being on the field.
Albertelli and Snelling said they have been taking Sir Big Spur to games for more than two decades . Albertelli said they wanted to hand it off to someone else due to health issues and the two of them wanting to move to another phase in life.
Clark said he met Albertelli while visiting his fabrication shop and heard that the couple was looking for someone else to take on the Sir Big Spur operation. Both of the Clarks graduated from USC and are huge fans, so he was immediately interested.
The four of them went to dinner and talked about it and the Clarks went with Albertelli and Snelling to a game to see everything that the bird entails.
"It’s a lot," Clark said. "I never imagined the things that you have to do to prepare during the game and at the end of the game that’s involved with that."
The Clarks decided it was something they wanted to do and decided to go through with the transition.
"We just thought it was a wonderful opportunity to go in and help them with the program that they started and built over so many years," Clark said.
The lifespan of Sir Big Spur, an Old English black-breasted red gamecock, is between nine to 12 years. So, each bird is retired after nine years. The current mascot is seven years old and is named Sir Big Spur 5.
On game days, Albertelli and Snelling would stand outside of Williams-Brice Stadium with Sir Big Spur starting about two hours before kickoff. When the time gets to one hour before kickoff, they would head into the stadium and go by the student section and the band, which is their perch during the game.
Sir Big Spur gets to ride around on his "roost roller," which is a cart with a perch attached to it for him to sit on. The car is remote-controlled, which allows it to be moved with ease. Albertelli said he worked with engineering students at USC to design the cart, which cost $25,000.
Clark said he and his wife have been leaning heavily on Albertelli and Snelling's knowledge for this process of learning how to do everything because there are lots of little things to do to ensure Sir Big Spur is best taken care of.
“These are the things people don’t see," Clark said. "They see the beautiful bird that's the mascot of the University of South Carolina but there’s so much more behind it."