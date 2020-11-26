USC Aiken students provide food to local elementary school

During USC Aiken's annual One Table event, students, faculty and staff brought in nonperishable food items, school supplies and backpacks to be donated to students at Warrenville Elementary School.
Lacie Whermann, assistant director of student life, said this year the donation is more important than ever.
"A lot of our Aiken County students do not have nutritious food options at home, and with COVID-19 affecting normal operations in school systems this year, students have even less access to these meals provided by schools," Whermann said. "By delivering these backpacks to students at Warrenville Elementary, they will be able to go home for the extended Thanksgiving holiday with food in hand."
This is not the first time USCA has partnered with the elementary school, and Patrick Newsome, assistant principal of Warrenville Elementary School, said he is "beyond grateful" for all of those who participated in this year's drive.
"A few years ago, we were blessed to receive school supplies from the university through a similar initiative. I'll never forget, we spread the supplies out on tables for parents when they were meeting the teachers," Newsome said. "I wish you could have seen the relief on their faces when they realized they didn't have to spend as much money on supplies for their students. Over the past few years, we have also been able to use the donated bookbags to discreetly replace students' old bags when they've torn or broken. We are so appreciative to have the best regional college around. Intentional efforts to support our community, even in the most uncertain times, make me so proud to say I'm a graduate of USC Aiken."
In total, 105 backpacks filled with nonperishable food items and school supplies were delivered to Warrenville Elementary School.