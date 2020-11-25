USC Aiken students join honor society

USC Aiken announced the installation of a new chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta on its campus on Nov. 4. This marked the 385th chapter of the honor society since its inception over 95 years ago.
The chapter at the UofSC Aiken was installed under the direction of chapter advisors Jason Munsell, associate professor of communication, and Christian Medders, assistant director of student life. Both were instrumental in founding this new chapter on campus.
Inductees include: Albert O’Neal Jackson, Alexis Brianna Washington, Alexis Nicole DeMeza, Alexis Williams, Andrew Thomas Randolph, Andrew Travis Tompkins, Anissa Baksh, Anna Alise Hawcroft, Anna Grace Langley, Ashley Marie Bush, Chloe Towne, Chynesah Kenyel Sims, Daija Laura Smalls, Elizabeth Abigail McCormick, Faith Adeola Oladejo, Gabrielle Anne Lubrio Nagorite, Gracie Elizabeth Taylor, Hallie Katherine Anderson, Ithzel Zacil Contrera, Jourdan Alyssa Gruber, Kaniesha Maggie Smalls, Katelyn Cassidy Hutto, Katey Ellis Rogers, Kayla Hartsock, Kimberly Gwen Zorn, Kinsley Nicole Richardson, Kyle Madison Hoobler, Kylei Isis-Lynn Walker, Lakeira Keshara Uneak Nelson, Macie Lauren Grantham, McKayla Lynne Lowman, Melinda Mills Barron, Meredith Marie Gregory, Michaela Jenae Hall, Molly Crescent Gilbreath, Patricia Abigail Branson, Ralph Leslie Mabe, Robert Reeves Walters, Sahura Adriana Henry, Taylor Imani Averette and Zachary Shirey.