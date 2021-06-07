USC Aiken premed students to receive support through program with USC School of Medicine in Greenville

USC Aiken has a plan that will provide assistance to its students who want to become doctors.
The local institution is teaming up with the University of South Carolina’s School of Medicine in Greenville to offer the PreMEd Partners Pathway Program, or P3.
Dr. Marjorie Jenkins, dean of the Greenville school, talked about P3 during her speech to the Rotary Club of Aiken on Monday at Newberry Hall.
Other institutions that are P3 partners with the School of Medicine in Greenville include Benedict College, Claflin University and South Carolina State University.
Participating premed students “pick off a menu the things they want to do” to earn badges and get points, Jenkins said. “When they reach a certain number of points, they automatically get an interview at our medical school.”
The School of Medicine in Greenville receives approximately 4,000 applications each year but only interviews “300 to 400” of students who submitted them, according to Jenkins.
By earning the required number of points, P3 participants “go from having a 10% chance of getting an interview” to the “front of the line,” Jenkins said.
P3 students also can receive help preparing for the Medical College Admission Test, or MCAT, and in filling out their medical school applications along with other types of support.
The School of Medicine in Greenville, which accepts 100 to 110 students each year, promotes diversity, Jenkins said.
In the class of 2025, 28 members are from groups underrepresented in medicine, 49 have a rural background, 22 have a socioeconomically disadvantaged background, 18 are first-generation college students and 18 speak English as a second language.
The School of Medicine in Greenville doesn’t have minimum grade point average or minimum MCAT score requirements.
“We know that students from underrepresented groups and rural communities often ‘undertest’ in standardized testing,” Jenkins said. “They don’t perform as well, so they are marginalized and peripheralized in these processes.”
Earlier this year, the School of Medicine in Greenville received a 10-year BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation grant to fund the education of minority students.
The grant is worth nearly $3.8 million.