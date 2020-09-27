USC Aiken partners with astronomy club for lunar observation event

Saturday evening was largely cloudy in the Aiken-Augusta area, but the clouds parted soon after sunset, just in time for dozens of visitors who were at USC Aiken and hoping for a good view, reaching out about 240,000 miles.
International Observe the Moon Night had the Astronomy Club of Augusta working in partnership with Ruth Patrick Science Education Center to provide insight and a good look at Earth's closest neighbor, with help from computers, telescopes, projectors and cooperative clouds.
"It turned out to be very clear," said club president Tedda Howard, who helped guide the evening's activities, with extra precautions in place for this year's event, due to coronavirus-related rules and guidelines.
"We usually get out on the lawn, and people bring their telescopes and their binoculars, and we talk about the moon," she said. "I was told that not only would we have to wear masks, but we'd have to put up separations, to keep people at a distance ... Nobody seemed to mind."
Dozens of visitors came to see a planetarium show, visit the observatory or offer questions for presenters with authority on the topic at hand, mainly focusing on Earth's only natural satellite. The moon, as described by NASA, "makes Earth a more livable planet by moderating our home planet's wobble on its axis, leading to a relatively stable climate and creating a tidal rhythm that has guided humans for thousands of years."
That summary also notes, "The moon was likely formed after a Mars-sized body collided with Earth and the debris formed into the most prominent feature in our night sky. It is the only celestial body beyond Earth that has been visited by human beings."
Saturday's gathering drew a variety of groups, including South Aiken High School's astronomy club. "I was thrilled with the enthusiasm," Howard said, acknowledging that a telescopic camera and a projector helped make up for the fact that viewers could not share telescopes because of health concerns.
Gary Senn, the education center's director, made similar comments and described himself as "happy that the clouds eventually parted well enough to be able to see some things."
Planetarium shows are among the weekly offerings at USC Aiken, with presentations on Saturdays at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $6.50 for adults, $5.50 for senior citizens and $4.50 for students in the K-12 range.