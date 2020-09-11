USC Aiken mourns graduate, South Carolina elementary school teacher who died from COVID

The death of a South Carolina elementary school teacher this week has left the University of South Carolina Aiken campus in mourning.
Demetria “Demi” Bannister, 28, was diagnosed with coronavirus on Sept. 4 and died Monday, Richland 2 School District spokeswoman Libby Roof said in a news release.
Bannister was a third grade teacher starting her fifth year of teaching at Windsor Elementary School in Columbia, the Associated Press reported.
Prior to her teaching career, Bannister attended USC Aiken. She was involved in Voices of Praise Gospel Choir, participated in talent shows and was a sorority member.
She once led a song during the Omega Phi Alpha national convention in 2014 in Indianapolis, according to USC Aiken.
She was described as a “sweet, sweet person who had the voice of an angel.”
Demetria would go into the campus' gym and sing as passersby would enjoy hearing her.
After graduating from USC Aiken in 2016, her love for music and teaching continued.
She would often incorporate music into her classroom activities and led the school choir.
“Demi was an amazing person whose smile would light up the room. Her incredible voice and love of music permeated her classroom, which benefited all learners in her classroom. She will be missed,” Dr. Judy Beck, dean of the School of Education, said in a USC Aiken statement.
The spread of COVID-19 has been of great concern from both students and teachers as classes resume across the state.
The Aiken County Public School District has reported 11 positive COVID-19 cases across nine schools and the transportation department between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5.
Richland 2 officials said Bannister’s parents gave them permission to share details about her death and her life to remind people how serious COVID-19 is and the need to continue to take all precautions to stop the spread of the virus, according to reports by the Associated Press.
"While gone from us too soon, Ms. Bannister’s legacy lives on through the lives of the students she taught in her five years as a dedicated educator,” said Dr. Baron Davis, superintendent of Richland Two school district.