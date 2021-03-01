USC Aiken expanding opportunities for education in cybersecurity and other areas

USC Aiken is expanding its educational opportunities in cybersecurity and other areas.

“I could talk for days about all the things that are going on,” said Dr. Daren Timmons during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall.

Timmons is USC Aiken’s provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

“One of the newest partnerships we have is with the SANS Technology Institute, which is a world leader in cybersecurity training,” he said. “We have now embedded four of their courses inside our degree plan.”

Options for engineering students also are growing.

There already is an industrial process engineering program at USC Aiken, and the school is planning to add a mechanical engineering program in the fall, Timmons said.

In addition, he reported that an African American studies minor “is going through our approval process.”

Among the other educational opportunities being developed are degrees in Spanish with a focus on translation, Earth system science and emerging media.

Emerging media is another name for social media.

“I’m really excited about this,” Timmons said. “We need professionals in the field that can analyze, understand and predict.”

Timmons also mentioned a new program with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville.

“We’ve been working on a pipeline project for our students and those in the University of South Carolina system,” Timmons said.

There will be a focus on minorities, and mentorships will be available.

In collaboration with Augusta University, USC Aiken is starting an ROTC program.

During the next school year, “we’ll have five or six junior students that will join our new ROTC program,” Timmons said, “and then we’ll add freshmen to our ROTC program in the fall of 2022.”