USC Aiken establishes scholarship in honor of Kenny, Judy Thomas

The University of South Carolina has established a newly endowed scholarship for longtime coach, Kenny Thomas and his wife, Judy.
After more than two decades of service to the university, alumni, friends and family members came together to raise the funds for the scholarship. Mary Driscoll, vice chancellor for Advancement and External Affairs said that "more than 90% of our students receive financial aid and support, and this furthers the university's mission of educating tomorrow's leaders."
"Judy and I are so honored to have the endowed scholarship in our name," Thomas said. "For 22 years, we lived and breathed the atmosphere of USC Aiken Pacers. To know our names will last there for many years to come is an unbelievable honor. Thank you to all who helped make this happen."
Gerry Owen, USCA Alumnus and member of the Aiken Partnership Board, said that he wanted to create a legacy for Coach Kenny Thomas after 22 years of leading the baseball program.
"The best way to do that was create an endowed scholarship that will benefit baseball players for many years to come," Owen said. "Ms. Judy was an integral part of the program too; therefore, it has been named the Kenny and Judy Thomas Baseball Scholarship. Many friends of the Thomas' made this idea become a reality. For those that want to add to the fund, contact the Advancement Office at 803-641-3518."