USC Aiken campus heartbroken over killing of cherished student

The USC Aiken campus remained heartbroken Friday after students and faculty learned of the tragic death of a cherished classmate.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office discovered the bodies of USC Aiken student Cassandra Negrete, 23, and her mother, Veronica Negrete, 43, on Thursday morning after responding to a call for a suspicious death at a residence on Weyerhaeuser Road.
Both women were stabbed, the sheriff's office reported.
On Thursday night, the university identified Cassandra as an accomplished psychology major on the campus. She was named to the president’s list for the 2020 spring semester and faculty considered her to be a promising and dedicated student.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of UofSC Aiken student Cassandra Negrete,” the university said in a social media post. “Our campus community mourns her tragic loss. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and all those who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cassandra’s family and friends, and classmates during this difficult time.”
Angel-Hope Watts, a senior psychology major at USC Aiken, knew Cassandra for the duration of her college career as both were in the same program.
Both were members of the Black Student Union on campus, Watts said. She described Cassandra as a strong advocate for human rights and a brave soul.
"She loved helping others and was very smart," Watts said. "I'm very saddened by the passing of her and her mother. I'll miss her sweet smile and kind voice in the classes we had together. I hope people remember her as someone who was always willing to do for someone else and for her kind thoughts."
During her time at USC Aiken, Cassandra served in the campus' Department of Diversity Initiatives.
"We in Diversity Initiatives are deeply saddened by the news of Cassandra Negrete’s passing," the department said in a Facebook post. "She was involved in Diversity Initiatives and was an advocate for all in our community. Her presence will be deeply missed. May she rest in peace and power."
Questions still surround the murder of Cassandra and her mother.
Deputies detained and later charged Guillermo Diaz Jr., 23, of Aiken, with two counts of murder with additional charges forthcoming, the sheriff's office said.
Capt. Erica Abdullah with the sheriff's office confirmed the suspect was Cassandra's ex-boyfriend. A motive had not been determined as of Friday afternoon.
Diaz has not been booked in the Aiken County detention center as of Friday afternoon. He is receiving medical treatment at an area hospital for lacerations to his wrist, Abdullah said. The suspect's current condition is unknown.