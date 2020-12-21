USC Aiken and First Tee one step closer to completing practice facility on campus

Plans to create a golf practice facility on the University of South Carolina Aiken campus are one step closer to being complete.
On Monday, the First Tee of Aiken and USC Aiken celebrated the completion of phase I fundraising for the project dubbed "More Than A Game Campaign."
The $3.17 million facility will include nine holes, putting greens and a driving range along with a temporary classroom facility.
The facility will serve the USC Aiken campus while also serving the First Tee of Aiken's continued mission of positively impacting more young people in the Aiken area through the sport of golf.
"We’ve spent about five years on discovery and fundraising," Anthony Allman, "More Than a Game Campaign" co-chair, said. "We’re really grateful to everyone in the community for getting us to this point to where we can begin the realization of this dream."
The University plans to hold a groundbreaking in 2021.
"The University's need for a dedicated golf practice space is well known as the demands on local courses have increased," USC Aiken said in a news release. "Having an accessible practice facility is an especially needed resource for the team and will serve as a powerful recruiting tool."
The University said on Monday that the new practice facility is "imperative" to the University's consideration of expanding its golf program to include a Women's N.C.A.A. Division II Golf Team.
“We are ecstatic that we have reached this point where we’re going to realize the dream of this green grass facility and have the opportunity to positively impact more young people in Aiken County and provide the University with a top class practice facility for their men’s golf team and, hopefully, future women’s golf team,” Allman said.
Donations towards the "More Than A Game Campaign" are welcomed and can be made by visiting https://www.usca.edu/giving/campaigns/more-than-a-game.