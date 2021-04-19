USC Aiken, Aiken Regional Medical Centers sign memorandum of understanding

USC Aiken signed a memorandum of understanding with Aiken Regional Medical Centers, continuing their longstanding partnership.
This new affiliation will provide ARMC employees an opportunity to become members of the USC Aiken Wellness Center.
ARMC has had a number of affiliations with the university throughout the decades. The Cardiac Rehabilitation program has been certified since 1994, a relationship that has benefitted both organizations. The hospital also has a good working relationship with the university's School of Nursing faculty and students. Most recently, ARMC joined forces with the university to dispense the Moderna vaccine. ARMC provides the vaccines, and the university acts as the host site for delivery.
This newest agreement will provide an opportunity for health care workers to take care of themselves.
"I've always encouraged my team to take care of yourself, your family and your career; in that order. It's been more challenging over the past year for people to take care of themselves, both physically and mentally," said Jim O'Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. "Employees who participate in the wellness plan will have the option to earn back up to half of their membership investment. When they work out they earn points back toward their investment, and at the end of the year, we'll reimburse them. My hope is that our team will take advantage of the Wellness Center and continue to be the best version of themselves. We are extremely grateful for the continued partnership with and support from USCA."
Dr. Jordan concurred, "This MOU is an extension of the continued collaboration between ARMC and the university. I could not be happier than to know that Mr. O'Loughlin has offered this incentive to his employees. Understandably health care employees nationwide have experienced tremendous stress during COVID-19, and this agreement allows a wellness option that is just minutes away from their work ... I hope that this program will be very successful for ARMC's employees."
For more information about the USC Aiken Wellness Center, visit https://www.usca.edu/campus-recreation-and-wellness/fitness-wellness-programs/pacerfit.
For more information about ARMC, visit https://www.aikenregional.com/.