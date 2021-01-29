US State Department reaffirms decision not to extradite Anne Sacoolas to the UK is 'final'

The U.S. State Department reaffirmed its decision on Friday not to extradite Anne Sacoolas to the United Kingdom, diminishing hopes of a reversal of the pervious administration's decision under the Biden presidency.

Sacoolas, a South Aiken High School graduate and the wife of a U.S. diplomat, reportedly stuck and killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn in an August 2019 car crash while in the U.K. Sacoolas fled to the U.S. and declared diplomatic immunity.

In a Friday statement, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price reaffirmed the department's stance made under the Trump presidency that Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity during the time of the crash and that the department's pervious decision remains "final."

"We again offer our sincere condolences and sympathy to the Dunn family for the loss of their son," Price said in an emailed statement. "This was a tragic accident. Since the tragic accident occurred, the United States has been closely engaged with the U.K. government, and we have been transparent about our positions on legal and diplomatic matters concerning this accident."

Price continued, "The United States government has declined the United Kingdom’s request for extradition of a U.S. citizen involved in a tragic vehicle accident that occurred in the United Kingdom. Our decision in that regard was final. At the time the accident occurred, and for the duration of her stay in the U.K., the U.S. citizen driver in this case had immunity from criminal jurisdiction."

Early reports by British authorities state that Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton, a British military base near Oxford used by U.S. forces, when she crashed into Dunn who was driving a motorcycle.

Since his death, family members, friends and supporters in both countries have called on the U.S. government to extradite Sacoolas to face British justice.

In a videoed statement on Friday, Dunn family spokesperson Radd Seiger called the state department's latest statement a "rehash" of the same decision the U.S. announced in 2019.

"It's really a rehash of exactly the same statement that they've put out before and I dare say it even hasn't been ran by President Biden yet," Seiger said in a videoed statement. "It's really no surprise to us although we obviously would have rather seen something different."

Under the Trump presidency, the U.S. remained unwavering in the decision to extradite Sacoolas following pleas by the Dunn family.

Dunn's parents met with former President Donald Trump and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien who attempted to organize a surprise meeting between Dunn's family and Sacoolas at the White House.

Feeling ambushed by the meeting, Dunn's parents refused Trump's suggestion that they meet with her in front of the White House press corps roughly five weeks after their son’s death, the Associated Press reported in October 2019.

Leading up to the Biden presidency, Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, pleaded with the newly elected president to reverse the previous administration's decision on extradition.

“I need your help,” Charles said to Biden in a video the week of his inauguration. “My family needs your help. May I please, please ask you, as soon as you possibly can, to review the case of my son Harry Dunn. Please don’t be afraid to reverse the decision that Mr. Trump made by refusing Anne Sacoolas’ extradition to the U.K. She is not above the law. Harry certainly deserves his justice.”

Throughout his campaign and since his election, President Joe Biden has not released any public statements referring Dunn's case or the decision to extradite Sacoolas.

Despite the state department's recent statement, Seiger said this is not the end of the family's quest to seek justice for Dunn.

"What I can say at this stage, this is by no means the end of it," Seiger said. "I am personally involved in high level discussions both in Washington and London. We remain absolutely confident, not withstanding this statement, that we will get justice for Harry. The bottomline is you don't get to kill somebody and walk away, no matter who you are. Even if you have diplomatic immunity, this is not what it's intended to be used for."