Update on AMC, DreamPort projects at USC Aiken expected Tuesday

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission on Tuesday will be updated on the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative and the DreamPort cybersecurity compound, two budding projects that could greatly change the USC Aiken skyline.

The commission, which advises the Aiken City Council on issues of economic growth, will be briefed by USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan, according to an agenda. Potential topics include the status of the projects as well as their ultimate purpose.

Jordan has been closely involved with both endeavors; in September 2020, she helped unveil a 3D model of the AMC, and earlier this year she inked an agreement with the S.C. National Guard regarding the DreamPort.

"Today’s signing memorializes the intention of the National Guard, the Savannah River National Laboratory's AMC and USCA to work together to advance each of our cybersecurity priorities," Jordan said in a Feb. 1 statement.

The manufacturing collaborative and the cyber complex have been in the works for years, and the Aiken Municipal Development Commission has recently discussed the university’s economic influence and potential.

The commission typically meets in person at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center. But Tuesday's meeting will be virtual, hosted over Zoom and livestreamed on the city's YouTube page: youtube.com/user/CityofAikenSC.

The meeting is open to the public. It begins at 3:30 p.m.