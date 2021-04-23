Upcoming gala will celebrate students who join the military

Medal of Honor recipient Clint Romesha will be speaking to local high school students who have decided to join the military upon graduation at a special gala dinner on May 19.
Our Community Salutes – Midlands, a nonprofit that celebrates the decision high school seniors in Aiken, Edgefield and Barnwell counties make to join the military upon graduation, is the event's sponsor. The local chapter is the only one in South Carolina.
Romesha was awarded his medal for heroic actions in Afghanistan. He is currently one of the 68 living recipients of our nation's highest honor for valor in combat. He has detailed his actions in his book, “Red Platoon."
He will congratulate the recruits on their decision to join and relate to them and their parents and guardians, who will also attend the dinner, how important service above self is which is what he learned when he joined as an 18 year old in 1999.
The gala dinner is not open to the public but maybe viewed on the website Our Community Salutes – Midland starting at 6 p.m. on May 19.