Unemployment rate rises in Aiken County, but still among lowest in South Carolina

Even though the unemployment rate rose in November in Aiken County, it remained significantly below the statewide figure, according to statistics reported Friday by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, or DEW.
The rate locally of 3.5%, up from 3.2% in October, also was among the lowest in the Palmetto State’s 46 counties.
Only six counties reported lower rates: Newberry, 3.4%; Beaufort and Pickens, 3.3%; Oconee, 3.2%; and Lexington and Saluda, 3.1%.
Edgefield and Greenville counties both had the same 3.5% rate as Aiken County.
Marlboro County’s 7.1% was the highest in South Carolina.
Barnwell County was tied for ninth highest with Lee and Williamsburg counties at 5.6%.
In October, the rates for Edgefield and Barnwell counties were 3.2% and 5.4%, respectively.
The overall unemployment rate for the Palmetto State in November was 4.4%, up from 4.2% in October.
Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate fell from 6.9% in October to 6.7% in November.
In November 2019, prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Aiken County had a rate of 2.3%. Edgefield County’s rate was 2.2%, and Barnwell County had a rate of 3.4%.
“There’s no doubt that our nation and state continue to battle back from record high unemployment, but South Carolina’s unemployment rate is holding steady with a slight uptick from 4.2% in October to 4.4% in November,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Elzey. “It will take grit and tenacity to rebound fully, not only for employers continuing to find innovative ways to make their workplaces safe, but also for job seekers who are being challenged now more than ever to rethink employment options and unique career opportunities.
“One thing our agency has noticed over the past several months is a decrease in people applying for jobs in SC Works Online Services,” Elzey continued. “This trend is concerning when there are approximately 80,000 posted positions in the system – 80,000 jobs that represent a diverse set of skills and a variety of educational requirements. In most cases, these jobs would not require a move, new training or education, or experience in a different skill set. What it would require is that job seekers think creatively about what a new job or career might look like – an start applying for jobs.”