UK teen's mother pleads with Biden to reverse Trump decision on Anne Sacoolas extradition

Just days before Inauguration Day, the mother of a U.K. teenager killed in a fatal crash reportedly caused by a U.S. citizen with Aiken ties pleaded with President Joe Biden to revisit her son's case.

"I need your help," Charlotte Charles said to President Biden in a video on Monday. "My family needs your help. May I please, please ask you, as soon as you possibly can, to review the case of my son Harry Dunn."

Dunn, 19, was killed in a crash in August 2019 involving Anne Sacoolas, a South Aiken High School graduate and the wife of a U.S. diplomat.

Early reports by British authorities state that Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton, a British military base near Oxford used by U.S. forces, when she crashed into Dunn who was driving a motorcycle.

Sacoolas then reportedly returned to the United States and claimed diplomatic immunity.

Under the Trump presidency, the United States remained unwavering in its stance on not extraditing Sacoolas to the U.K., a decision that has caused tension between the two countries.

Dunn’s family traveled to Washington, D.C. in fall 2019 to ask that Sacoolas’ diplomatic immunity be lifted. They met with former President Donald Trump and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien who surprised the family by inviting Sacoolas to the White House and suggested Dunn’s parents meet with her in front of the White House press corps roughly five weeks after their son’s death, the Associated Press reported in October 2019.

Feeling ambushed by the meeting, the family declined to meet Sacoolas and continued campaigns from the U.S. to approve extradition and receive justice for Dunn.

In Monday's message to President Biden, Charles said everyday without her son has been "excruciatingly painful" and that the family has not been able to rebuild their lives since Dunn's death over a year ago.

"Please don't be afraid to reverse the decision that Mr. Trump made by refusing Anne Sacoolas' extradition to the U.K.," Charles said. "She is not above the law. Harry certainly deserves his justice."

Biden has not made any public statement about his stance on Sacoolas’ extradition.

In November 2020, Charles told the Aiken Standard the family is keeping lines of dialogue open with contacts in Biden’s team.

"Please, President Biden, help me to start to rebuild my life," Charles said. "Please send Anne Sacoolas back to the U.K. to face our justice system."