Two teens charged with murdering Edgefield man found along I-20 in Lexington County

Two teenage suspects have been charged in the death of an Edgefield man after his body was discovered along Interstate 20 on Tuesday.
Lexington County deputies report that two 17-year-old males are now facing murder charges for fatally shooting 21-year-old Torrian Bryant Oree of Edgefield on Tuesday night as the three traveled in a car down I-20.
“Based on forensic evidence and the information we gathered from witness statements, the teens we arrested had some sort of disagreement with Torrian Oree as they drove down the interstate,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Oree was shot inside the car and either bailed out or was forced from the front passenger seat as the car was going down the road.”
The Lexington County Sheriff's Office, along with assistance from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, closed off a portion of I-20 on Tuesday night after receiving a report of a "man down" just east of exit 51.
Shortly after responding to the scene, the suspects went to an area hospital seeking treatment because one of them had been shot, Koon said.
The driver of the car was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, according to Koon. The passenger was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
The names of the suspects will not be released because they are under the age of 18, Koon said. They are both charged with murder.
Both are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.