Two North Augusta recruits graduate state fire academy

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s South Carolina Fire Academy graduated 20 recruits on Sept. 25. Pictured, front row, from left, Ka’Nya Givens and Taylor Smith; second row, from left, Lester Burgess, Christopher Rodrigues, Christian Cramer, Athniel Thomas Jr. and James Masters; third row, from left, Colby Kea, Samuel Mauney, Mitchell McBride, Brandon Morgan and Shawn Morin; Jonathan Ouellette, Stephen Campbell, Cameron Joye and Owen Galli; back row, from left, are Travis Pedlar, Michael Loucks, Robert Stone, and Jeremy Garber.