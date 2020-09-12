Two dead in Graniteville shooting, possible suspect injured during shootout with police

A possible suspect in a Graniteville shooting that left two people dead is in custody after engaging in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Aiken.
Around 7 p.m., deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident on Louise Street in Graniteville, Lt. Vicky Gaskins with the Sheriff's Office said.
Upon arrival, deputies located two unresponsive victims, a man and a woman. Both were later confirmed deceased by Aiken County EMS and first responders.
One of the victims was identified as 43-year-old Lacy Boyd.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the second victim once their family is notified.
At 8:57 p.m., deputies located a possible suspect at East Pine Log Road and Whiskey Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
A vehicle pursuit ensued which resulted in the suspect vehicle becoming stuck at East Pine Log Road and Northwood Drive.
The suspect fired several rounds at deputies and Aiken Department of Public Safety Officers.
Deputies and officers returned fire, striking the suspect at least two times, Gaskins said.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to conduct the investigation of the officer involved shooting, the Sheriff's Office said.
Investigation into the case is ongoing, authorities report.
Check back with the Aiken Standard for updates on this case.