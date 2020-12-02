Two charged in death of Barnwell man

Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a Barnwell man after being detained by authorities in Florida.

Davion Jones, 21, and Kelleyon Key, 18, of Blackville were both charged with one count of murder in the death of an 18-year-old Barnwell man, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office reports. The name of the victim was not released.

On Nov. 4, deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a vehicle discovered in a wooded area off Cavalry Church Road near Neeses.

On scene, deputies located the driver, a Black male, in the vehicle who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his head, according to an incident report by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Passing motorists told investigators that earlier they had seen the victim’s Kia on the property of nearby Lebanon United Methodist Church.

They reported seeing a Black male with long dreadlocks exit a green or blue Jeep Cherokee parked beside the KIA. After the subject approached the vehicle, there was an altercation which resulted in the victim speeding away before crashing into a fire hydrant across the road.

Security video provided by members of the church depicts the scenario described by the witnesses.

Jones and Key were reportedly taken into custody in Jacksonville, FL after U.S. Marshals and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators developed information of their whereabouts.

Both suspects were returned to South Carolina from Florida on Tuesday and are tentatively scheduled for their first court appearance on Wednesday where they are expected to be formally charged.

“Anyone who thinks they can run far enough away needs to keep on looking over their shoulder,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell of the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. “You may not see us, but we’re right behind you.”