top story

Two charged in death of 71-year-old man in Williston

  • Updated

Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting of an Augusta man in Williston. 

Demetrius Antonio Staley of Barnwell was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office. 

Deondre Lamont King of Williston was charged with misprision of a felony or concealment of facts of a felony. 

William D. Simmons, 71, of Augusta was pronounced dead Jan. 13 in the 10200 block of Highway 39 in Williston, according to a news release from the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office.

Simmons reportedly suffered a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office.

Both Staley and King are currently being held in the Barnwell County Detention Center. 

Staley was denied bond while King was granted a $50,000 bond, according to the detention center. 

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information on this crime is urged to call the Barnwell Sheriff's Office at 803-541-1078.

