Two $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Aiken County

Check your lottery tickets – winning Powerball tickets were sold in two Aiken County convenience stores recently.
Two tickets each came within one number of winning the Powerball jackpot Saturday night.
Ticket holders won’t win the jackpot, but will each come away with $50,000. The ticket holders matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.
The tickets were sold at Sprint Foods No. 725 on Sand Bar Ferry Road in Beech Island and the Kangaroo Express No. 3253 on Atomic Road in Jackson.
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were 15, 21, 22, 27 and 47 with a Powerball number of 7.